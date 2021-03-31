ISLAMORADA — An ongoing dispute over what products can be sold at an Islamorada farmers market will go before a special magistrate next month, according to its owner.
The village has set forth a list of items that are permissible and not permissible to be sold at farmers markets.
According to Ty Harris, director of planning in Islamorada, two other farmers markets in the village are “mostly in compliance” with that list. But one, which operates on Sundays at 81001 Overseas Highway, has been cited for failing to comply. That market’s owner, Jae Jans, said there is no local law that dictates what can and cannot be sold at a farmers market, and that the village has been targeting his market, searching for any reason to find it in some sort of violation.
Harris said to this that the village tries to work with everyone and that code enforcement action is used as a last resort in these instances.
Among the items that are listed as not permissible for sale at farmers markets are cotton clothes and towels, sushi, flags, kitchen utensils and pastries. Jans points to the clothing as an item that is made from cotton, a product of agriculture, that should be allowed to be sold at farmers markets.
“Even according to their own laws, they’re arbitrarily saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to certain items,” Jans said.
A farmers market that operates on the adjacent property of 80925 Overseas Highway is at a plaza owned by Mike Anzalone. Anzalone said that in years past, his commercial property did not have any tenants that were open on Sundays when Jans’ farmers market was open. But beginning a few months ago, he had some tenants open on Sundays who were complaining about farmers market patrons parking in their lot. He asked the village if Jans’ market, which has been in operation since 2017, needed a permit and he says they responded that it did not. Anzalone’s solution was to sit by his lot on Sundays and ask people not to park there and he began to put some vendors in his lot to make a profit while doing it. Anzalone’s farmers market then grew from eight to 28 vendors and, he said, did so well that a nearby restaurant began to open on Sundays to draw in market customers.
Jans believes that the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce put pressure on the village to restrict the farmers markets and what they could sell because some vendors were selling items similar to some shops belonging to the chamber. Jans said his market has not been required to have a permit until now.
The village, however, says the markets have grown to become flea market events and were generating complaints about parking and traffic and the failure of some vendors to follow mark and social distancing rules.
Anzalone said the village said they would have to have a temporary use permit, but that they are not currently giving them because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said traffic is always a problem in the area and cannot be blamed on the markets. The village gave the markets an opportunity to downsize to avoid code enforcement action.
Anzalone said while he doesn’t agree with everything the village is doing, he is working with them to remain in compliance. He reduced the number of vendors on his property to 20 and has removed some vendors selling prohibited items.
Jans, on the other hand, is not backing down and a hearing before a special magistrate will be held on April 20.
He said farmers markets are “one of the few ways that the average person can have a venue to start their own business” and should be supported by the business community.
Islamorada senior code compliance officer Carlota de la Sierra said there is no definition of “farmers market” in the Islamorada code. Nor is there one in the ordinances of Monroe County or the other municipalities of the Florida Keys.
Village code does contain the following definition of agriculture:
“Agriculture means the growing of farm products including, but not limited to, vegetables, citrus and other fruits, sod or nursery stock, including ornamental foliage and greenhouse plants.”
Harris told the Free Press in February that the markets could not continue in their current form since they were selling more than just local agricultural products and had expanded into merchandise, food vendors and clothes.