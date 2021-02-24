ISLAMORADA — Village staff gave a temporary reprieve this past weekend to three local farmers markets after ordering them to shut down or face fines due to complaints about their growth in size, parking and traffic impacts, and failure of vendors to follow mask and social distancing rules.
Some Village Council members asked for the temporary delay in code enforcement actions in order to hear from the market owners Thursday, Feb. 25, during the council’s 5:30 p.m. meeting.
The owners say they are operating legally and encouraging entrepreneurship after the coronavirus pandemic has left many people jobless.
The markets, which operate Sunday at 80925 and 81001 Overseas Highway and Friday and Saturday at 88720 Overseas Highway, were informed by the village’s code compliance department on Tuesday, Feb. 16, that they must have a temporary use permit to operate. However, due to COVID-19, the village is not issuing such permits at this time.
All three were directed to cease operations immediately.
“This determination has been made on the basis of potential adverse impact on public health or safety and due to unreasonable burdensome or negative impact to the affected area,” the village letter states.
In operation since 2017, the Florida Keys Farmers Market at 81001 Overseas Highway was never previously required by the village to have a temporary use permit, according to owner Jae Jans. Such permits are required for flea markets, arts and crafts shows, Christmas tree sales and other temporary or seasonal events.
Jans says a farmers market is identified by village code as a permitted use of his highway commercial-zoned property and that a weekly market running for four years is by no means temporary or seasonal.
“I believe code is being grossly misinterpreted,” he said. “We aren’t temporary. If we want to be open one day a week that’s our decision on how best to run our business, not the village’s. Where do you draw the line?”
Village Development Services Director Ty Harris said the village doesn’t want to be the bad guy but can’t allow these events, which he describes as “unlicensed flea markets,” to continue in their current form.
“These locations are not just selling locally grown farm products,” he said. “They have expanded into food vendors, clothes, merchandise, etc. Additionally, they are way out of their business footprint and parking across the highway and on properties that have not given them permission to use their lots.
“We have been patient for the last few weeks to see if they could get closer to a ‘farmers market,’ but unfortunately they haven’t been able to do so.”
Harris attributed at least one traffic accident to the markets and said numerous tickets have been written by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for market customers parking on the bicycle path next to U.S. 1.
Jans acknowledges that his market has seen an uptick in customers since January, as tourist season has hit full stride. However, he and Mike Anzalone, who operates a market on an adjacent commercial property, say they have taken steps to improve parking accommodations, including setting up traffic cones and hiring parking attendants to instruct market visitors about restrictions on parking on the right-of-way or neighboring properties. They are also being vigilant about enforcing mask wearing, Anzalone added.
Both say their markets provide an important opportunity for locals to make a living in today’s unpredictable economic climate, including several people who have lost jobs due to COVID-19.
“Some of their stories have touched my heart,” said Anzalone, who says a top village administrator told him no permit was required when he inquired a few months ago about opening his market.
One of his vendors is a single mother who supports her family by selling smoothies; another is a former soldier who makes and sells pickles, Anzalone said.
He and Jans note that farmers markets elsewhere in the Keys regularly offer more than just foodstuffs.
Jans estimates that 50 to 100 vendors between the three markets will be shut down by the enforcement of the temporary use permit requirement.