KEY LARGO — A 32-year-old local man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to shoot family members with a pellet gun.
Justin Philip Donehoo was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
Deputy Andersen Harrill responded to a home on Alhambra Drive at 11:46 p.m. regarding a domestic situation. He made contact with a 53-year-old woman who stated her nephew, Donehoo, pointed a rifle at her. Donehoo was having an argument with a 28-year-old woman, slamming doors and making noise when the 53-year-old confronted him. That’s when Donehoo allegedly pointed the pellet rifle at her and said, “Everyone in this house will be dead before the cops come.”
The woman left and called 911. She told deputies she believed the rifle to be real, that she feared Donehoo would shoot her and that she wished to press charges. A 9mm bullet was found in his front pocket, reports say.
Donehoo served approximately two years in Florida prison for robbery in Monroe County. He was released in 2013.