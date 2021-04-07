ISLAMORADA — In addition to taking public comment regarding a master plan for the Fills, a 2-mile narrow strip of land that attracts loads of weekend visitors, the Village Council will discuss increasing council terms from the current two years.
Some residents say the Fills are a blight to the area. Bright orange barriers designate parking areas along the highway and Porta Potties sully the scenic view.
The Fills are owned by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Department of Transportation, but for public safety, the state entered into a 5-year lease with the village in 2019 to manage the area. To maintain the lease, the village is required to develop a long-term management plan.
CPH Inc. was selected for $55,000 to oversee the Fills’ overhaul. Plans include installing a barrier along U.S. 1, installing access gates to no-parking areas, posting signs with the rules, installing a paid parking system, creating an asphalt lot with designated parking, turning the boat ramp area into a no-swimming zone, installing bathroom facilities at each parking location, providing charcoal grills and a lookout area along the shoreline, creating pedestrian underpasses under the bridges and adding an access gate to the boat ramp that limits use to daytime hours, among other things.
The village’s 2020-2021 capital projects fund includes $350,000 for the Fills master plan engineering and construction costs.
Also brought back from the last meeting, the council will discuss changing the length of council terms to four years and creating a staggered system to avoid a repeat of the scenario where five new council members were seated at the same time during last fall’s election.
The change to the village charter would require voter approval in a referendum.
Initially, three candidates would serve four-year terms while the other two candidates would serve two-year terms. The highest vote-getters or unopposed candidates would serve the initial four-year terms while the other two elected members would remain at two years for one election cycle.
The council largely spoke in favor of the change during the initial discussion last month.
Lastly, in a sequence of votes, the council will consider reducing liens by about $232,200 stemming from code compliance violation cases against two property owners.
The cases involve work without permits, debris on the property and not being hooked up to the central sewer.
The council will also hear from a property owner alleging to have damage from nuisance flooding and consider donating a 2000 Pierce Quantum Custom Pumper to Liberty County.
The council’s hybrid meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. For more information, visit islamorada.fl.us/agenda_details_T6_R1198.php.