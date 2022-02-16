ISLAMORADA — Management of the village’s troublesome Fills area, and management of the village government itself, will top the agenda when the Islamorada Village Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Founders Park Community Center, mile marker 87, bayside.
The meeting is open to in-person attendance. The public can also attend remotely via Zoom at zoom.us/j/91106564166.
Colin Baenziger and Associates, which the village has once again retained to conduct a village manager search after the brief tenure of former manager Greg Oravec, will provide an update to the council.
The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 18. As of Feb. 8, the headhunting firm had received 23 applications.
“We have had a great deal of interest, and I have discussed the job with a number of strong candidates,” Colin Baenziger said last week.
Baenziger said generally 10-15% of total applications are received in the first week of recruitment, followed by another 10-15% in the second week, and a majority are received closer to the application deadline.
“If our normal pattern occurs here, we will get at least 100 applications and probably more,” Baenziger said.
At its Jan. 27 meeting, the council voted to advertise the position with a salary range of $150,000 to $200,000.
Baenziger anticipates having a preliminary list of candidates for council consideration no later than March 31.
Finance Director Maria Bassett is once again serving as acting village manager until the position is filled.
CPH Corporation, the engineering firm contracted by the village to create a master plan for the Fills, will present its proposals to the council for consideration.
Conceptual plans for the manmade causeway and popular gathering spot between Upper and Lower Matecumbe keys, were presented during a recent public workshop. Among the options are public transportation, restrooms, pavilions and other amenities.
Some workshop attendees said the proposals were in keeping with nearby state parks, while others feared the suggested changes would turn the Fills into a roadside park for visitors and force local taxpayers to foot the bill.
During weekends and holidays, the area between mile markers 77.7 and 79.6 is loaded with mostly day-trippers who park on both sides of the Overseas Highway, litter the area and its mangroves, and create a general nuisance for motorists.
The village manages the Fills through an agreement with the state, which owns the land. The village has temporarily added cones and caution tape to control traffic while providing public access more safely. The boat ramp has been closed for repairs for the last year.
Several other items are on the agenda, including the presentation of a conceptual design for Plantation Tropical Preserve, a resolution authorizing K2M Design to provide architectural, electrical, plumbing and structural engineering services for the final development stage of the Key Tree Cactus Preserve, and a discussion about a return to twice monthly council meetings, rather than the current schedule of meeting on the third Thursday of the month.
The public can view the meeting on MCTV Comcast Channel 77 or streamed live on the village website at islamorada.fl.us/departments/communications/live_village_broadcast_meeting.php.