ISLAMORADA — The initial phase of the Indian Key and Tea Table Fills master plan, or how to manage the crowds attracted to the 2-mile narrow strip of land between mile markers 77.5 and 79.9, wobbled forward last week with a workshop hosted by the village’s contracted engineering firm, CPH Corporation, who was awarded a bid to draft the plan for $55,000.
The Fills are owned by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Transportation, but for maintenance and public safety, the state entered into a five-year lease with the village of Islamorada in 2019 to manage the area. To maintain the lease, the village is required to develop a long-term management plan.
The Village Council has been periodically taking public input and working with the state agencies on a management plan since at least 2015, as reported in the “Village takes input on changes to fills” published in the Free Press on March 4 of that year.
Recorded in a July 2020 Village Council meeting minutes was staff’s and the public’s “wish list” of 14 items to be included in a master plan. That input was abandoned by CPH, new Village Manager Greg Oravec and some members of the newly impaneled council in favor of another planning effort.
Going forward, CPH plans additional workshops on Dec. 1 and Feb. 3, with a presentation to the council slated for Feb. 17.
CPH’s Todd Hendrix and Nikhel Jindal hosted one-on-one meetings last Thursday with residents to hear their concerns regarding traffic, pollution and ecological damage caused by overuse of the area.
The firm also will survey residents by mail and online this week.
“It will be in print and online most likely. We are still working on the methodology. We’re sending out the questionnaire so that we have the voice of the entire community,” Jindal said. “We heard mostly concerns of safety, security and the environmental impact associated with the different kind of uses. The other thing we heard a lot of is providing educational opportunities.”
Changes to the Fills will be made in phases, but as of now, there is no estimated timeline of when work may begin.
“People mostly outlined the problems rather than wants and we were listening to their concerns. In the future workshops, we will formalize how we will find solutions to these challenges by using a red dot/green dot method in which residents will be able to vote on options. We will develop three to five concepts and bring that back to the next workshop,” Jindal said of the timeline.
Some residents scoffed at the proposed timeline, given prior public input meetings and complaints about the area extending back decades.
“I’ve been dealing with the Fills since 1987. What’s happening is an insult to the people of the community,” said Van Cadenhead, a former member of Islamorada’s Local Planning Agency. “We definitely don’t need three of these meetings.”
Oravec, in response to Cadenhead’s comments, asked residents for patience.
“It’s been 24 years and we haven’t come up with a plan. It hasn’t gotten done. We can do better. Right now, all we have is lots of orange cones and lots of rope. …I’ve seen the process before. We are going to be building something better than it is today,” he said.
Last year’s plans had included installing a barrier along U.S. 1, installing access gates to no-parking areas, posting signs with the rules, installing a paid parking system, creating an asphalt lot with designated parking, turning the boat ramp area into a no-swimming zone, installing bathroom facilities at each parking location, providing charcoal grills and a lookout area along the shoreline, creating pedestrian underpasses under the bridges and adding an access gate to the boat ramp that limits use to daytime hours, among other things.
Jindal did not disclose any specific request or proposal by the public from last week’s workshop.