Dozens of Islamorada residents turned out for an 'Occupy the Fills' demonstration in June 2019, waving signs and placards that called for environmental protection, enforcement of no-littering laws and limited parking. The Islamorada Village Council will host a Fills master plan workshop Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The Fills are a popular gathering spot for fishing, boating and picnicking.
Day-trippers gather at the Fills last year during a holiday weekend.
ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will host a Fills master planning public workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Founders Park Community Center, 87000 Overseas Highway.
Council members, village staff and consulting engineer CPH Inc. are beginning the process of creating a master plan for the area known as the Fills. The workshop will provide the public with an opportunity to share thoughts and ideas about how the area should be maintained for public access and safety and protection of the shoreline and environmental resources.
The Fills include roadway and land along U.S. 1 connecting Upper Matecumbe and Lower Matecumbe keys. The highway traverses Tea Table Fill, Indian Key Fill and Lignumvitae Key Fill and connecting bridges. In recent years, increasing numbers of people have gathered at the Fills on weekends and holidays. As the number of visitors has risen, so has the amount of traffic, trash, human waste, shoreline erosion and human-made trails through the mangroves.
The village implemented temporary measures beginning the summer of 2019 to reduce parking and better control the area and obtained lease agreements with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection with the goal of implementing a long-term plan to create an area with recreational opportunities while maintaining public safety and protecting the shoreline and environmental resources.
In addition to the first public workshop, the village is planning to conduct a community survey and at least three more workshops. The master plan is slated to be completed in April.
The meeting will not be broadcast because there will be no formal presentations or the use of microphones necessary for a public broadcast.