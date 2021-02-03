ISLAMORADA — It’s deja vu all over again. The Islamorada Village Council is to hear a report on the Fills, a narrow area between mile markers 77 and 79 used by visitors for recreation, and from Mayor Buddy Pinder about the village’s effort to halt the Florida Department of Transportation pedestrian bridge project, for which the moving of utilities has been underway to facilitate the overpass at Founders Park.
Pinder’s Jan. 20 letter asks the governor to stop the project and look at safety alternatives. He cites FDOT’s own 2016 feasibility study that said the overpass was unwarranted at a cost of $1.2 million. The current cost of $4.68 million, plus concern for aesthetics and questionable need for the project, prompted the letter, which was approved by council at its last meeting. The project’s completion date was expected in early 2022.
FDOT has been slow to respond to the Free Press’s requests for information about the project’s incurred expenses, thus far, and whether Islamorada faces any liability for those costs, which were concerns expressed by some council members and citizens.
The Feb. 4 meeting, which can be attended online, opens with a report from Monroe County Commissioner David Rice and a Freebee electric vehicle services presentation by Jason Spiegel, managing partner, followed by Pinder’s pedestrian bridge update.
There also are requests to purchase two new 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks for the wastewater and public works departments totaling $82,236 and an option to contract with Colin Baenziger & Associates to assist the council in conducting a search for a village manager at a cost of $26,000. Twelve firms bid on the contract, but three were deemed non-responsive and the lowest bid was Mercer Group Inc. at $17,750, plus expenses not to exceed $2,250. Baenziger served as the interim manager for Islamorada during its start-up phase in 1998-99.
A resolution approving the 2020 update of the local mitigation strategy in order to qualify for certain grant funding is on the agenda as well.
The council also is to consider a request from FDOT to participate in a “connected and automated vehicle” pilot project on U.S. 1 within the Keys, which has the goal of developing a safer and more efficient transportation corridor. FDOT wants to partner with local governments that have a variety of vehicles that regularly travel on U.S. 1 to use roadside units to communicate with on-board units installed in the village’s fleet vehicles for a real-time traffic signal performance monitoring system.
The council is to hear advisory committee updates from the Parks & Recreation Citizens’ Advisory Committee Chair Carolyn Wightman, which supported not raising fees at Islamorada Founders Park at this time, and the Achievable Housing Citizens’ Advisory Committee Chair Donna Wheeler, who at its recent meeting moved from vice chair to chair.
Lastly, under discussion, Pinder is sharing information about proposed public relations services to be provided by Attention Media at a cost of $5,000 a month to taxpayers. Attention Media LLC, managed by Carlos E. Garcia, seeks to develop and implement a social media-focused community outreach content pilot program to expand the online communication efforts of Islamorada council members.
Content would be in the form of pictures, videos and sound that would be produced by the company with direct input from council. The content would be available on a different website or on the village’s website and/or on social media accounts. The content creation process consists of the company working with each council member and includes attending events and meetings to record information required to produce content.