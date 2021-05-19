ISLAMORADA — The village is expected to take steps this week to near completion of the Port Antigua swim zone and to consider what action, if any, to take to get homeowners still not hooked up to the centralized sewer system to comply.
Village staff will seek the council’s approval during Thursday’s regular meeting on a draft agreement with a marine company to install 20 buoys to designate a 300-foot no-motor swim zone off Lower Matecumbe Key.
The village will add the scope of the swim zone to the already existing contract with Poseidon Marine Towing for $35,256. Five buoys will remain on reserve.
The designated bayside area is expected to bring relief to residents in the area who’ve complained for years about unruly behavior from rowdy boaters who raft up near the Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches. The village has been going through the necessary permitting procedures from state and federal agencies since last September and hopes to have installation complete before Memorial Day weekend.
The delivery of a 2021 25-foot Pathfinder vessel and trailer to provide law enforcement in the area will require an additional $8,600, for a total of $83,600, to meet a mid-June deadline.
There are 27 properties still not connected to the main sewer after the council extended a lien amnesty program through June 30. Of that total, 15 are accruing daily fines. The authority to impose a $500-a-day fine for non-compliance will be transitioned from the Florida Department of Health to the state Department of Environmental Protection in the coming months.
The council will also discuss annual appointments to its citizens’ advisory committees on the Preservation Commission and Local Planning Agency.
Village staff is also seeking approval to amend Land Development Regulations pertaining to buffer yards for driveways.
Approval of a stipulated agreement between the village and residents clarifying how land development rights are transferred is expected after the revised language was considered by the Local Planning Agency and approved 6-0 earlier this month.
To address concerns of the South Florida Water Management District and to comply with state laws, the village must further amend its code to propose a three-day per week watering schedule. All properties with addresses ending in even numbers would be allowed to water on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, while odd-numbered addresses would water on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Landscape irrigation will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a few exceptions. The amendment is to promote water conservation measures.
The village’s Building Services Department is seeking an approval to further contract with M.T. Causley for support services after not being able to fill staff vacancies posted since January.
Due to staffing shortages, the village is experiencing a significant backlog in processing building permit applications and it’s been determined that by eliminating staff positions that are difficult to fill would be in the best interests of the village, according to the agenda paperwork.
The village budget includes $210,000 for professional services, but if approved, a budget amendment by $140,000 by year end would be required.
If current building trends continue, total permit fees receipts by Sept. 30, 2021, would be nearly $1.9 million, or $400,000 over budget projections.
Advanced Disposal has requested that commercial garbage rates be increased by 7% to compensate an increase in the cost of business. The company also requested that the start time of commercial services be changed to 5 a.m. due to an increase in traffic.