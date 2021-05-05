KEY LARGO — In a brief meeting, the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District board approved a proposal from a local company to install audio-visual equipment at Station 24, but not without a few quick jabs exchanged between commissioners.
For $6,883 Protech E2 will install a high-definition camera and speakers in the meeting room to better host virtual meetings. A second bid obtained from a Deerfield Beach company to install and integrate a high-end audio-visual system for $34,994 was also submitted.
“I was the one that encouraged us to keep the Zoom meetings but not at the cost of $35,000 to taxpayers,” Chairman Tony Allen said.
Protech E2’s proposal was approved by four votes with Commissioner Frank Conklin abstaining after Commissioner Ken Edge questioned if his vote would be ethical since the company is owned by John Forrer who also serves on the board of the district’s formerly contracted service provider, the Key Largo Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, alongside Conklin.
Edge also pointed out that the word “museum” is not attached to the former fire department’s name or logo. Conklin has said the former department eventually plans to open a small museum showcasing Key Largo’s history of volunteer firefighting.
“As of last month, the actual name is not ‘museum’ on Sunbiz. I don’t know if that’s something we can talk to Frank about,” said Edge, referring to the Florida Division of Corporations’ website listing registered businesses in the state.
Allen defended Conklin by saying a business can be filed under any alias.
“Because John Forrer who owns Protech serves on the former fire department, we should take the contract from the other company?” Conklin asked. “So I don’t hurt Ken’s feelings, I won’t vote.”
The motion to accept Protech’s bid passed 4-0 with Conklin abstaining.
The next district meeting and strategic planning session is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24. For more information, visit klfirerescueems.com.