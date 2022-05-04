KEY LARGO — Since the five Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services board members ratified asking taxpayers to raise the 1-mill cap to 2 mills in a referendum on the November ballot, they are now faced with unifying their message as two incumbents campaign to retain their seats.
Commissioners Frank Conklin and George Mirabella confirmed they will seek to refill Seat 2 and Seat 4, respectively.
A vote will go before taxpayers to raise the tax cap to 2 mills, or $200 per $100,000 of taxable property value, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
A draft resolution was presented to the board at last week’s meeting regarding the ability of individual board members to campaign on the referendum, specifically citing what they may say without violating the board unity policy in representing the official position of the district board.
The board passed its unity policy “to mandate that the board act in unison on issues that have come before the board” in 2018. The policy ensures that individuals cannot voice an opinion on behalf of the board without approval from the entire board.
“There’s no shadow of a doubt that all five of us agree to go after the millage increase,” Chairman Tony Allen said regarding the proposed resolution. “Going forward if we do approve this, there’s not a chance that one of the five of us can come back and say that somebody misspoke or broke the unity policy.”
The draft sought to outline five talking points for commissioners to publicly discuss the need to raise the 1-mill cap. The draft included two bullet points:
• The district has operated with a maximum millage rate of 1 mill and has successfully budgeted for an effective millage rate of significantly less than it was first founded in 2005. The district board pledges to continue this policy and practice of fiscal responsibility if the referendum is approved.
• Since the district was founded in 2005, it has operated primarily with a volunteer-based staffing system. Unfortunately, the amount of full-time residents in Key Largo has increased dramatically since then, while the amount of affordable housing is dwindling. This change in community makeup has increased the cost of labor, and increased local demand for capital infrastructure, such as district fire stations.
Each individual board member is tasked with independently coming up with three other talking points to be discussed at the next meeting on May 23. The resolution was tabled until then.
The special taxing district, which runs roughly from mile marker 95 to the three-way stop on County Road 905, was capped at 1 mill, or $100 per $100,000 of taxable property value, by its enabling legislation in 2005 and maintained operations under that amount until 2017-18, after which it has taxed property owners at the maximum allowed rate due to rising costs of services.
The district, which contracts the private Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps to provide fire-rescue and EMS services, was able to operate within the 1-mill cap when both departments were primarily volunteer based.
That’s no longer the case.
According to the district, both departments have become increasingly reliant on paid staff due to the Keys’ exorbitant housing costs, an increase in development and a population that has risen about 15% in the last 10 years. There’s also an increased cost of materials and equipment needed to provide rescue services.
The board has also previously discussed having to furnish a third ambulance at Station 25 to keep pace with population and development growth on the northern end of the district. Mirabella had previously campaigned in support of the additional ambulance.
The board does not intend to levy the full 2 mills initially. It may take a decade to do so, according to board members. They point out that it took 12 years after the district’s founding to reach the 1-mill cap.