KEY LARGO – The transition from volunteer departments to paid personnel with rising labor costs, an expanded station with a co-ed dormitory and the need for a third ambulance toward the northern end of the island were all revisited last week in the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District’s discussion on putting a referendum before voters to raise the 1-mill property tax cap as set by its founding legislation in 2005.
The district, which contracts with nonprofit providers for fire and ambulatory services, had not met the 1-mill tax cap until 2017. It has since taxed the maximum allowable rate primarily due to increasing personnel costs. The cap sets a maximum tax of $100 for every $100,000 of taxable property value.
In the last few months, the district board has discussed the need for additional funds for personnel costs, the fire chief’s salary, attorney fees for the fire department and a district IT department.
“We need to be clear as to why we need to increase our millage,” Chairman Tony Allen said. “We had 33% of our calls up there. We need a third ambulance at Station 25.”
A third of the calls were from homes and businesses from mile marker 104 north to the three-way flashing light along County Road 905, the northern perimeter of the district. Station 23, which houses the district’s ambulances, is located at mile marker 98.6.
Commissioner George Mirabella, who has long advocated for an ambulance at Station 25, had previously been criticized by his colleagues for saying travel time to the northern perimeter was too long due to heavy traffic and development in the area.
A 2-mill cap, or $200 for every $100,000 of property value, has been initially discussed by commissioners, which they say could potentially take a decade or more to reach.
“It’s extremely important that taxpayers know that taxes will not be doubled. We are looking at 1.5 mill with adding a third ambulance, and we won’t get there until about five years,” Allen said.
“We’ve been operating within the 1-mill cap for 16 years,” Commissioner Frank Conklin said.
The cost of construction has risen substantially, and the district anticipates it to double the initial estimate of $700,000 on the Station 24 expansion project due to spiking labor and material costs.
A complete site plan will be brought to the next meeting. Allen will meet with Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein to further discussions on unrestricting a $150,000 contribution from the county’s 1-cent infrastructure sales tax collected in Key Largo.
In other news, the fire department collected nearly $9,000 in a recent boot drive for the Kentucky tornado victims.