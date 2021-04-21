KEY LARGO — Public perception is not only paramount for the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District ahead of asking taxpayers for more money but also the root cause of perpetual bickering between board commissioners over the “new” versus “former” fire department.
“Public perception is everything. Basically, we are going to be asking the taxpayers for more money. We don’t have a fire boat and I’ve been told that it’s been out running,” Commissioner Kenny Edge said in comments directed to Commissioner Frank Conklin.
“We have a ladder truck, an old, old engine sitting and rotting right out front. People are going to be asked to fork over more money, and they’re going to ask questions.”
Edge was referring to the equipment owned by the Key Largo Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, the district’s former fire-rescue contractor, which retained the utility building next to Station 24 where it stores old equipment.
Conklin serves as president of the former fire department in addition to serving on the district’s elected board.
“My takeaway is that we aren’t liable but think down the road seeing their name on it [old equipment] and our name out there, they could easily be confused,” Edge said. “I don’t know if we can put in a request to the former fire department to not use the logo or to black it out.”
Conklin told Edge that an equipment check was performed recently on the former fire rescue boat.
“People have told me that they’ve passed the fire department junk yard on their way to the Pilot House,” Commissioner Danny Powers said in agreement with Edge.
Chairman Tony Allen attempted to remain neutral. He said the commissioners weren’t doing the taxpayers any service by complaining about an 8-year-old issue. It was 2013 when the fire district severed ties with the former fire department and contracted with a different provider.
“I’m not taking a side on this,” Allen said. “They’re supposed to be a museum. I was the only commissioner that went and took a tour when they invited us over.”
Conklin has been collecting fire department memorabilia to honor the area’s former fire chiefs and document the history and progress of the local volunteer fire department even before the special taxing district was chartered in 2005.
“Until they start trying to run as a fire department, call them a museum,” Allen said. “As it was explained to me, it’s a museum and it’s going to have older equipment that is rusted. May I make a suggestion that you let people know they are a museum. You can tell people that the stuff that’s out there is out of service. That’s supposed to show you where the fire department was and where it is now.”
Conklin further defended his property’s appearance.
“We’ve done training over there. They’ve cut cars up over there,” he said. “I know there is a lot of animosity still in this room. If anyone out there has a problem, call Frank Conklin. I’ve been here since 1977 and I’ve never had anyone talk bad about me except for maybe some people in this room.”
Allen urged the commissioners to shift their focus from the past to providing better service to taxpayers.
“Maybe they should put some lettering on their equipment that says ‘museum,’” Edge said.
The dispute continued to smolder.
“That boat was offered [to the district] when the former department split. It was declined three different times,” Conklin said. “We were stuck with paying for the brand-new command vehicle. It was like a Sunday yard sale.”
Edge asked to revisit the inventory of equipment and said he would sponsor the item on the next meeting’s agenda.
“Sounds like a discussion for another time if we are going to negotiate for old assets,” Allen said. “I don’t believe this is the right atmosphere for this discussion.”
In other news, Maria Jones, Florida Keys Electric Cooperative director of member services and government relations, reported that additional street lighting from mile markers 100 to 104, which the district has requested, falls under the purview of the Florida Department of Transportation and that she would assist in the district’s request.
In terms of progress, the district is moving ahead with the initial design phase of the second story at Station 24 for co-ed dorms.
The district’s next hybrid meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 26. For more information, visit klfirerescueems.com.