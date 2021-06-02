KEY LARGO — After discussing if and by how much to raise property taxes for more than a year, the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District commissioners reached a general consensus during their last strategic planning meeting.
Commissioners agreed to put a November 2022 referendum before voters seeking to raise its 1-mill cap, which limits property tax collections to $100 per $100,000 of assessed value. The district’s enabling legislation enacted in 2005 imposed the 1-mill cap. Twelve years later, in 2017, the district met that cap and commissioners agree that it will take at least a decade to reach the proposed 2-mill cap, if passed with public support.
The district says the higher cap is needed primarily to maintain service levels during an ongoing transition from volunteer firefighters to a professional force.
“Our biggest concern is that we don’t know what we are going to go after,” said Chairman Tony Allen, in reference to seeking a higher tax cap. “This is what happened last time. We got almost to the finish line and we couldn’t agree on an amount and what we needed the money for. We all need to support this. What millage increase will you support? If we are going to vote on it on June 28, then we should discuss it and decide. The sooner the better.”
The district’s financial director first recommended asking voters to double the 1-mill cap in July 2019. Commissioners will take a formal vote this summer before seeking approval with the Monroe County Commission.
If approved by the county, it would move ahead to the Supervisor of Elections for inclusion on the November 2022 ballot.
The Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department, which is contracted by the district for fire and rescue services, anticipates adding a salary for the command fire chief in 2023.
Chief Don Bock, who serves as chief of both the fire department and the contracted Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, only collects pay from the ambulance corps, not the fire department.
A fact-finding committee appointed by commissioners last year to provide operational options suggested that directly hiring staff to gain access to the Florida Retirement System, rather than continuing to contract with private providers, would likely be more cost effective.
Scott Robinson, president of both contracted service providers, was asked if it would be cheaper for the district to combine the two contracted departments.
“We would try to maintain separate divisions. Technically, we would be two under one corporate name,” Robinson said. “But the operations side of combining the departments haven’t been ironed out really.”
“My question with the five-year plan, with the proposed millage rate, is there a fiscal impact on running a combined operations department or under the auspices of the district?” Allen said. “If we don’t do anything different, we are going to exceed the millage rate if we continue on [with two different departments]. By 2027, we exceed $1.5 million.”
“There is no reason for any employee to become a district employee, unless we are giving them FRS,” Robinson said.
In other news, cost recovery options have been tabled for now as the millage increase discussion flourishes.