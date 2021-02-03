KEY LARGO — Key Largo Fire Rescue & Emergency Medical Services District commissioners may soon decide to sell the unused 2009 International water rescue van to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck once served as an incident command center for the Key Largo’s Water Emergency Team, which was created by the district’s former fire-rescue service provider and officially disbanded following a legal probe into the 2017 recovery of Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart’s body from the ocean floor.
The van was destined for the chopping block in 2019, but the board backed off that decision after Sheriff Rick Ramsay asked for the right of first refusal for the vehicle. Since then, the district hadn’t taken any action until Chairman Tony Allen sponsored revisiting the discussion.
“We’ve been down this road before,” he said. “I want to vote on it, agree on it and then maybe have [the sheriff’s office] come up and discuss it. Let’s see if we can come up with an agreement in exchange for an ILA [interlocal agreement] for dive rescue.”
Allen said that while there is no guarantee the agencies would come to such an agreement, the district should try.
“My main question is, do we try to get whatever we can get. We’re probably going to take a loss on this truck, but we may come up with an ILA. If they are going to own the truck, their priorities are going to take precedence,” Allen said. “We don’t have the resources to run it, but it should stay up here.”
Commissioners Frank Conklin and George Mirabella agreed that it’s time to let the van go.
“It’s the best available resource for them to use it,” Conklin said. “They have the manpower.”
So the district will again offer the dive rescue van for sale to the sheriff’s office.
In a discussion about purchasing a pulse oximeter, a device that measures oxygen and pulse, for $4,519, Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps revealed that an ambulance housed at Station 25 is a part of its five-year plan.
Mirabella has long been a proponent of putting an ambulance at the north station to respond to medical emergency calls in the district’s northern perimeter. Some of the contractor’s leadership previously questioned the need for one.
The additional ambulance could be used for interfacility transports for medical emergencies and recoup those cost, according to Scott Robinson, who serves as president of the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
“The billing of that could be significant. It’s twofold: we are providing a service in the community, and I know that putting a truck at 25 would make an impact. Timing is everything. I know that we’ve been asked in the past to do this and now would be the time,” he said.
There is already an Upper Keys business that provides such transport services, Allen noted.
“I don’t want to be part of a government that takes away from small business,” he said. “It’s one thing to provide something that people need, but it’s another thing to take it away from small business to turn a profit. I wouldn’t want someone to step in and take away my business.”
Regardless of Allen’s concerns, Robinson said the plans will move ahead.
“We have decided to put a truck at Station 25. That’s going to move forward,” Robinson said. “We were asked by Mariners Hospital and Dr. [Thomas] Morrison [district medical director] to provide this. ... We are trying to see if this is possible to get this done. All the transports coming from the south going north, it leaves a void. If we could be part of the solution, we should look into this.”
Allen asked for clarification if it was Mariners Hospital or Morrison who requested the service, to which Robinson clarified, Morrison.
“Regardless, if interfacility transfers are going to be considered, that’s secondary to putting a truck up at Station 25, which is the ultimate concern here moving forward. I don’t want to get into a battle of taking away from a private entity, because technically, we are a private organization,” Robinson said.
“Let’s table this until we discuss the five-year plan,” Allen said.
Mirabella made a motion to table the oximeter purchase due to the wide discrepancy between the purchase prices. The highest offer was $8,301.
As part of the discussion, the financial manager projects that the district will be deficit spending by 2023, and the interlocal agreement must be renegotiated between the district and Monroe County for $150,000 from the 1-cent sales tax to be used for capital improvements.
To avoid deficit spending, the district must ask property owners to approve a referendum to raise the 1-mill cap, or the $100 per $100,000 of assessed property value tax cap, as set by the district’s enabling legislation.
For further clarification on the fire department’s five-year plan, district commissioners asked for a staffing plan and salary ranges.
Conklin recommended that an update on needed equipment be provided as well.
“We tried to strike a balance between what we want and working within the constraints of the millage rate,” Robinson said. “I’m starting to see redundancy.”
The majority of the increase of the fire department’s operations is attributed to payroll and insurance that comes along with staffing.
The Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps’ five-year capital plan should come forward at the next meeting.
Robinson said that the corps’ revenues have halved recently.
“It looks like maybe people have lost their jobs and their insurance and are foregoing payment to the EMS. We are watching it closely,” he said.
The next district meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. For more information, visit klfirerescueems.com.