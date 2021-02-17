KEY LARGO — As the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District board plans ahead for additional staffing, growth and development, it’s honed its strategic outlook while framing a timeline for legal requirements for a 2022 referendum to raise taxes.
The district’s finance manager recently projected the district to fall into deficit spending by 2023 if property tax collections aren’t increased.
The district had slowly increased to levy the one-mill cap, or $100 per $100,000 of assessed property value, on property owners in 2017, after being chartered in 2005. Exceeding that cap requires public and board approval.
A referendum must be submitted 90 days in advance of the 2022 election for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections review and to finalize legal formalities, according to district legal counsel.
Additionally, the district’s interlocal agreement with Monroe County to receive a cut of the 1-cent sales tax collected Keys-wide must be renegotiated soon, according to district Chairman Tony Allen.
As part of its future capital improvement projects, the district wants to install more fire hydrants and build a coed dormitory as a second story on Station 24.
The board is awaiting an estimated construction cost at this time since approving a $34,950 design fee for the additional 4,000 square feet.
In other news, the board unanimously voted to accept the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office bid of $30,000 for a 2009 International dive van that has been sitting idle since the Water Emergency Team was disbanded in 2017.
The sheriff’s office is not inclined to keep the van housed in Key Largo and provide water rescue services in the area, according to district legal counsel.
Legal counsel also advised the board to anticipate a legislative bill to come forward that requires special districts to have greater transparency. The district will work with the contracted fire and EMS service providers to post meeting agendas and minutes to the website.
An emergency pay policy submitted by the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps included up to four days of after a state of emergency is declared. Volunteers will be paid double per shift while full-time staff will receive time and a half. The estimated cost is $20,000, according to Scott Robinson, corps president. The fire department is expected to propose a similar policy in its forthcoming five-year plan.
The board also unanimously voted to purchase an air unit truck in the amount of $176,748. Delivery is estimated to be within nine months.