Tony Allen

Key Largo Fire-EMS District Chairman Tony Allen fields questions from residents during last week’s meeting of the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations.

 LEE WARDLAW/Free Press

KEY LARGO — Cost of living increases and the professionalization of local fire rescue and paramedic services are among the main reasons the Key Largo Fire-EMS District will ask voters in November to increase the district’s property tax cap to 2 mills, according to district Chairman Tony Allen.

But the district pledges to be as economical as possible to keep future tax increases to a minimum, noting that it took over a decade to hit the current 1-mill cap.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com