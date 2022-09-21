KEY LARGO — Cost of living increases and the professionalization of local fire rescue and paramedic services are among the main reasons the Key Largo Fire-EMS District will ask voters in November to increase the district’s property tax cap to 2 mills, according to district Chairman Tony Allen.
But the district pledges to be as economical as possible to keep future tax increases to a minimum, noting that it took over a decade to hit the current 1-mill cap.
Allen addressed the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations during their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District was established by state legislation in 2005 as Florida’s 68th special fire taxing district, defined by geographical boundaries running roughly from mile marker 95 to the three-way stop on County Road 905.
The property tax rate was capped at 1 mill (or $100 per $100,000 of taxable property value), which the district didn’t reach until 2017-18. The rate shifted to the maximum 1-mill rate due to the rising costs of services in the special tax district. The district contracts with two service providers which over the years have seen a steady decline in volunteers and an increase in full-time, professional first-responders.
With rising costs of services and living, Allen said Key Largo voters would be wise to support the higher tax cap, which will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
“We’re still under 1 mill this year, and at the current rate of growth, adding an ambulance and a few full-time people, the rate would only reach 1.15 mills by 2024 or 2026,” he said.
Allen warned that services could be impacted and Key Largo might eventually fall back under the auspices of Monroe County if voters decide to deny the new rate.
“We will just have to keep operating where we are, and if our level of service goes down, it might be an opportunity for Monroe County to take you back under their wing, and it’s probably just going to double your rate, because Monroe County is at 2.3 (mills) right now,” or $230 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
Another scenario to be avoided would be expending reserves that are set aside for emergencies, such as hurricanes, he said.
“We wouldn’t want to dip into those reserves,” Allen said.
While no one prefers higher taxes, the days of an all-volunteer force leaving their jobs to fight a fire or respond to a car crash have long since past, he said.
“Nowadays, it wouldn’t be OK for a guy at Wheaton’s stopping your oil change to run out to a burning building. There’s not insurance to cover that, both for (worker’s compensation) at the garage and on the fire side as well,” Allen said. “With today’s time and (the influx of new residents in Key Largo), we need more full-time, paid firefighters that are going to be available, versus grabbing somebody from the garage or off a fishing boat to help save somebody’s life. For 20 years, we’ve kept your taxes as low as we could. We’re just trying to keep Key Largo tax dollars in Key Largo.”
Currently, the fire department has 17 paid employees, which equals three per station, per day. Then, six volunteers are utilized to pick up the slack in case of an emergency. The number of full-time workers will increase to 18 in October.
With an influx of new residents and more tourists, the roads have been bombarded with traffic, he noted.
“One of the other reasons we’re looking at this is because we’re getting a lot more traffic on the north end,” referring to the area north of Adams Cut. “A lot of our ambulances are currently south of 103. We’ve been running stats, we’re getting a lot more crashes, a lot more call volume. We want to stay ahead of it and get a third ambulance and more personnel.”
Allen said the district has been diligent in exhausting other funding sources before asking voters to support a tax cap increase.
“We go after grants, we do anything to keep (the millage rate) down. The last thing we wanted to do was come to the taxpayers,” Allen said.