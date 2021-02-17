TAVERNIER — The state has earmarked more than $800,000 to upgrade and harden Monroe County Fire Rescue Fire Station 22.
Monroe County last week received a letter of intent from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to allocate $818,800 in non-matching Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funding to replace eight bay doors, the aging generator system and to add flood panels, impact doors, impact windows and energy efficiency at Tavernier fire station.
Station 22 is one of the oldest fire departments in Monroe County, was constructed prior to the enhanced Florida Building Code and has been determined to be vulnerable to high winds and storm surge, county officials say.
In addition to the Tavernier fire station announcement, on Jan. 22, the DEO announced it intends to fund the Sands Subdivision Road Mitigation Project on Big Pine Key for $8.1 million, the Tavernier Breakwater Repair Project for $2.1 million and the Rock Harbor Breakwater Repair in Key Largo for $1.3 million through CDBG-Disaster Recovery funds.
The county has other CDBG-Mitigation projects that were not included in this funding announcement. The projects include Twin Lakes Road Mitigation ($7.1 million), Stillwright Point Road Mitigation ($21 million), Big Coppitt Road Mitigation ($8.5 million), Public Works Maintenance Facility Relocation ($13.7 million) and the Stock Island Detention Center ($1.3 million).