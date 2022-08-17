NORTH KEY LARGO — A Miami-Dade County fishermen received an extra year in jail after he was allegedly caught harvesting undersized spiny lobsters off Card Sound Road.
Carlos Perez Sanchez initially pleaded guilty to possession of undersized spiny lobster, possession of wrung lobster tails, possession of stone crab claws out of season and possession of lobster more than the limit from a 2018 arrest. In addition to those violations, Sanchez violated his terms of a sentencing, which included jail time and probation, in a separate lobster case.
Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia sentenced Perez Sanchez to 18 months incarceration in state prison, followed by 42 months of probation. Garcia also banned Perez Sanchez from being in Monroe County and its waters for the term of his probation.
County Court Judge Sharon I. Hamilton then sentenced Perez Sanchez for violating his probation to serve 360 days in Monroe County jail, with credit for time served.
On the night of Sept. 14, 2018, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was on water patrol in the area north of Card Sound Bridge. The officer observed a 13-foot boat with no lights on and drifting. The small vessel was occupied by three men, including Perez Sanchez, who was already on probation, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
As the officer approached the vessel, he observed one of the men throw overboard several large heavy objects, according to the State Attorney’s Office. The investigator recorded the Global Positioning System coordinates. The officer conducted a fisheries inspection of the vessel. The officer observed a 5-gallon bucket half-filled with grunts, dive masks and gloves, but no dive fins. The officer issued an infraction for not displaying navigational lights, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
The officer conducted a cursory search of the surrounding waters but found nothing. The three men were then released.
The investigation continued the following day. The officer, with the assistance of Biscayne National Park rangers, returned to the location aided by the GPS coordinates. The officers discovered two mesh bags with wrung lobster tails. Officers observed hundreds of tails scattered on the bottom, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
In 2018, Perez Sanchez was still on probation after being sentenced on six counts of possession of under-sized lobster, possession during closed season, in possession of wrung tails and harvesting with spear in 2015.
The sentencing for violating probation had been delayed more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Perez Sanchez had been in jail awaiting sentencing and received time served.