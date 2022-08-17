NORTH KEY LARGO — A Miami-Dade County fishermen received an extra year in jail after he was allegedly caught harvesting undersized spiny lobsters off Card Sound Road.

Carlos Perez Sanchez initially pleaded guilty to possession of undersized spiny lobster, possession of wrung lobster tails, possession of stone crab claws out of season and possession of lobster more than the limit from a 2018 arrest. In addition to those violations, Sanchez violated his terms of a sentencing, which included jail time and probation, in a separate lobster case.

