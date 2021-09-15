ISLAMORADA — Restoring plugged residential canals by installing culverts is moving forward in its first phase of feasibility and public outreach on Lower Matecumbe Key.
The restoration work is to include Palm Drive, Gulfview and Lake View drives, Sandy Cove Avenue, a portion of U.S. 1 and White Marlin Boulevard, where an existing culvert may be modified or replaced.
These projects will have minimal impacts on residents while improvements to canal water quality would be seen almost immediately, according to Greg Corning, a senior engineer with Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. and consultant to the village.
These five designated canals are only a portion of the 63 canals in Islamorada that total approximately 24 miles — an area longer than the village itself.
In 1999, legislation mandated the linear island chain be hooked up to an advanced wastewater treatment system to avoid further cesspit seepage into the porous limestone bedrock and to clean deteriorating nearshore waters.
Due to the arduous task of connecting more than 100 miles of underground pipe at a price tag of $1 billion, the state extended the deadline to Jan. 1, 2016, with a few outliers.
The village meets more than 99.5% sewer compliancy and, as a natural progression, initiated canal restoration early in 2014 to correct harm done during the dredging and filling of man-made canals for development during the 1950s and 1960s.
In late 2014, the first weed barrier and aeration systems were installed at Treasure Harbor to prevent drifting seaweed from entering a canal. By 2017, the village was monitoring two canal restoration projects and was nearing completion of a third.
In August, Peter Frezza, village environmental resources manager, presented a report, “Village of Islamorada Updated Canal Water Quality Improvement Project Ranking Evaluation,” on the condition of all 63 canals within the village.
“This took us years of work,” Frezza said. “We updated our water quality information threshold according to (the Florida Department of Environmental Protection) so we had to go back to each canal multiple times, and we’re going to continue to monitor them all. We have it budgeted at $270,000 for the next two years.”
The projected cost to improve all 63 canals in the village is $319 million.
“We have applied for grants and we’re hoping that part of the Florida Keys Stewardship Act funds can be applied toward monitoring these projects,” Frezza said.
The cost estimate, he said, is a moving target as the report is a “living, breathing document.” With such options as culvert systems, air curtains, backfilling canals that are too deep, removing sediment and installing injection wells to restore depleted oxygen, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.
“We won’t know the exact cost until we go through each canal, but I will say that the estimates are based on hard data and previous projects,” Frezza said. “The program is going to change and evolve over time. We anticipate changes in technology, funding, homeowner interest and collection-based data as we bump up monitoring efforts. These four factors will impact the project the most.”
Currently, the village is permitting an injection well in Canal 114 and an oxygenation system in Canal 137; assisting residents with an air curtain in Canal 132; and has started the permitting phase to remove organic matter to improve flow at the entrance to a culvert in Canal 118.
“On paper, all this seems easy. But once you start digging, there are a lot more challenges,” Frezza said. “Staging the equipment, property changing hands, and that resident isn’t interested in cooperating. Some of them are major construction projects.”