KEY LARGO — A 26-year-old North Bergen, N.J., man was arrested Sunday after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing on U.S. 1.
Jordan Capellan-Lopez was charged with fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
He was also cited for speeding and failure to keep the front tire on the ground
Deputy Victor Morales was on patrol at approximately 3:24 p.m. when he observed four motorcycles traveling northbound and weaving around traffic at high speeds. Two of the motorcycles broke away and sped up to 87 mph, reports say.
Morales attempted a traffic stop and one motorcycle slowed, while the other — a BMW sport motorcycle — sped up, did a wheelie and accelerated reaching speeds greater than 100 mph, he reported.
The motorcyclist, later identified as Capellan-Lopez, continued to weave in and around traffic. Deputy Dyllon Hansen estimated the motorcycle reached speeds of 130 mph as it passed him. Deputies Tommy Durham and Jose Hernandez also observed or attempted to stop the motorcycle.
The pursuit was canceled for public safety reasons.
Shortly thereafter the motorcycle crashed at mile marker 99 after leaving roadway and running through landscaping at a bank. There were no vehicles involved in the crash.
Capellan-Lopez was taken to Mariners Hospital and then to jail.