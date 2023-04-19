ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council expressed reservations during last Thursday’s regular meeting about obtaining more detailed information on local lot development, which staff says would help them understand intensity of property use to guide better planning in the village.
On the consent agenda was a resolution approving work authorization with Cyriacks Environmental Consulting Services for a $9,000 floor area ratio (FAR) mapping project. Consent items generally are considered non-controversial, but it became controversial when the council singled it out for discussion.
CECOS was to deliver four floor area maps, one of each island within Islamorada, resulting in 11-by-17-inch graphic visualizations of each island’s community structure based on the average floor area ratio per subdivision.
Mayor Buddy Pinder said he did not know enough about FAR to move forward. Upon hearing from the village manager, council members chimed in agreeing with Ted Yates’ suggestion that a more detailed analysis is desirable before approving it.
Planning Director Dan Gulizio explained that floor area ratio is the ratio between the size of a lot and the size of a house on that lot.
“We’ve talked about this in terms of some redevelopment,” he explained. “It best measures the intensity of the use of the lot.”
He added that FAR applies to some commercial zones and is a planning tool. The results would help determine, for example, whether a particular Transfer of Development Right (TDR) would be better suited to Port Antigua, a neighborhood comprised of generally larger homes, versus Plantation Key Colony, a neighborhood of more modest homes.
Councilman Mark Gregg wondered if having the data is “too Big Brother.”
Councilwoman Elizabeth Jolin replied, “It’s a data point, as I understand it.”
Gregg continued, “What are we going to use it for?”
Jolin referenced the prior mention of appropriate sizes of buildings within neighborhoods.
“This [data] collection could be used to manage building from lot line to lot line,” Jolin said.
This has been conveyed as a common concern as smaller 1,500-square-foot homes in the village have morphed into 10,000-square-foot homes on the same-sized lot.
Gulizio said the planning department seeks this FAR data “as comprehensive, nonpartisan information so council can make good decisions.”
“We’re not trying to impose anything,” he said. “To do [FAR mapping] would better guide future development, which our Comprehensive Plan already obligates us to do.”
During public comment time, Lower Matecumbe Key resident Sue Miller commented it was 50 minutes into the meeting, and “what have you accomplished?” She said she “had a real problem” with the FAR deliberation.
“You spend thousands of dollars without putting [items] out to bid, but you’re turning down a $9,000 request that didn’t have to come before you?” she questioned. “It’s a real sad day.”
Staff has the discretion to spend up to $25,000 on an item without council approval.
In other action during last week’s meeting, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay returned $230,269 to the village of Islamorada.
The check reimburses the municipality for tax funds that were allocated but not spent on law enforcement this fiscal year and will be deposited into the general fund within the sheriff’s budget for the coming fiscal year, according to village Budget Director Maria Bassett.
Ramsay added his department returned $2.2 million to the county and $167,000 to Marathon as well, “preaching fiscal responsibility” and sharing the Keys have low crime.
Toward the end of the meeting, the council began creation of an auditor selection committee. Village Attorney John Quick said a council member had to chair the committee, and each council member questioned their own financial acumen in leading such a committee.
When Gregg’s name was mentioned, he suggested Jolin due to her business background, saying he had an English degree. He also has a law degree. Jolin accepted the challenge.
Lastly, Yates clarified what ordinances were ready to come back to council on first reading after having been discussed in Tuesday’s special call meeting and after already having come before the Local Planning Agency with the appropriate advertised notices.
As the ordinances come before council for first and second readings, there are further opportunities for citizen input and to tweak the language in them.
The council agreed almost all items discussed in Tuesday’s meeting, including the alcoholic beverage permit ordinance, were ready to come before them for consideration.
The council is considering allowing state law to determine alcohol beverage permit issuance but retain a mechanism for location appropriateness, such as not adjacent to a daycare, through a conditional use process.
The council determined the food truck/food cart ordinance needed more attention and won’t come back on first reading but instead will be discussed further before proceeding.