ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council expressed reservations during last Thursday’s regular meeting about obtaining more detailed information on local lot development, which staff says would help them understand intensity of property use to guide better planning in the village.

On the consent agenda was a resolution approving work authorization with Cyriacks Environmental Consulting Services for a $9,000 floor area ratio (FAR) mapping project. Consent items generally are considered non-controversial, but it became controversial when the council singled it out for discussion.

