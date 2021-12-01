ISLAMORADA — After nearly a year since signing off on a contract with the village of Islamorada, Florida Bay Forever will open the doors to the Florida Bay Eco-Center in the historic Russell Cottage, located at the Green Turtle Hammock Nature Preserve, on Dec. 7.
The site will house Florida Bay-focused information and exhibits, retail space and an office for the Islamorada-based environmental nonprofit.
“We are over the moon to be opening the doors to our local community and many visitors to the Florida Keys,” said Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever.
“We wanted to create an inviting space where the public can gather learn about the biodiversity of the Florida Keys, the perils facing Florida Bay, and what each and every one of us can do to ensure we have a thriving and resilient bay for generations to come.”
The center will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Green Turtle Hammock Nature Preserve remains open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The public is invited to attend an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. The event will feature a book signing with seasonal resident and Florida Bay advocate Daniel Burkhardt.
Florida Bay Forever will begin offering eco-tours, bird walks, sunset paddle tours and other educational programs in January.
“The village of Islamorada is thrilled to be able to offer the Green Turtle Hammock Preserve as a site where Florida Bay Forever can carry out their mission of conservation and environmental stewardship within the Florida Keys community,” said Pete Frezza, village environmental resources manager.
“Located along the shores of Florida Bay, we feel this is a perfect location. We look forward to the years of environmental education, interpretation and advocacy that will result from this partnership.”