From left, Coral Shores High School Principal Laura Lietaert, Ocean Studies Charter School Principal Trish Woods, Key Largo School Principal Darren Pais, Plantation Key School Principal Lisa Taylor and Community Foundation CEO Jennifer McComb. (Treasure Village Montessori Charter School Principal Kelly Mangel is not pictured.)
UPPER KEYS — Students in five public schools are the beneficiaries of $12,000 in grants through the Upper Keys Future Fund of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys to support their mental well-being.
Funding will serve several purposes including rewarding good student behavior through activities and events to help students develop new skills for problem solving and more.
Grants were awarded to Key Largo School, Plantation Key School, Coral Shores High School, Treasure Village Montessori and Ocean Studies Charter School based on a recommendation by the Upper Florida Keys Advisory Council.
“We have seen many different behaviors that have emerged in our students in the post-pandemic era and we know that support for students ... is a critical element of success in moving forward,” Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines mental disorders among children as “serious changes in the way children typically learn, behave or handle their emotions, causing distress and problems getting through the day.” Nationally, CDC reports behavioral problems, anxiety and depression as the “most commonly diagnosed” mental disorders in children.
A report issued by Monroe County in 2019 following a Youth Risk Behavior Survey said students reported that:
• 66% had one or more adverse childhood experiences with 24% experiencing three or more;
• 32% felt sad and hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row that they stopped doing usual activities; and
• 38% had serious difficulty concentrating, remembering or making decisions because of mental or emotional challenges
The Upper Keys Advisory Council has selected student mental health as an initial focus. The council will host a public symposium on causes, impacts and ways that schools, families and others can help students with mental health disorders. The event will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Coral Shores Performing Arts Center.