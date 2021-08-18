ISLAMORADA — The 1.2-acre dog park at Founders Park is to undergo a facelift after the Islamorada Village Council ratifies a grant agreement with the Monroe County Tourist Development Council in the amount not to exceed $197,981.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
The dog park includes a .12-acre small dog park area, a few agility features, picnic tables and a dog wash/watering station.The Parks and Recreation Department is proposing to install 59,000 square feet of natural grass with irrigation, synthetic pet turf and rubber mulch. Also planned is a 10-by-15-foot tiki hut, four 10-foot tiki umbrellas for shade and a “woof” welcome area with leash hanging station, bench, doggie waste bags and trash can.
The dog park will include updated agility equipment for both large and small dogs; doggy splash zones in small and large dog areas; two biscuit bone seats, eco picnic table and bench; and ADA-compliant paver walkways to the “woof” welcome area.
The village will solicit bids on the project and require that the park be complete by June 30, 2022, as the dog park project must be submitted to the TDC for reimbursement no later than Sept. 30, 2022.
The council is also expected to ratify a 6 a.m. start time for Advanced Disposal, now a wholly owned subsidy of Waste Management, to begin trash collection services. The council will also vote on a resolution of support for the people of Cuba and their demands for freedom and liberty.
In other news, the village’s Fire Rescue Department is requesting permission to contract an emergency vehicle technician to provide expertise, personnel, tools, materials, equipment, transportation, supervision, timely and responsive inspections and repairs of the village fire rescue fleet. The proposed 2021-22 Fire Rescue Department budget includes $120,000 for vehicle repair and maintenance.
Since the council approved a five-year contract between the village and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Commission for local police services, beginning Oct. 1, 2019, and ending Sept. 30, 2024, the MCSO has provided a second amendment for the council to discuss.
The budget for the third year will include a 7.86% increase in personnel salaries, the addition of two full-time deputies, incentives and payroll taxes for an increase over 2020-21 in the amount of $284,789.
Further funding increases for an administrative assistant, vehicle/boat fuel and maintenance, equipment, and miscellaneous support costs totaling approximately $152,000 within the 2021-22 General Fund-Local Law Enforcement operating budget will be discussed.
The total American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 appropriates $19.53 billion to states for distribution to tens of thousands of “non-entitlement units of local government.” The ARPA directs the U. S. Department of the Treasury to make payments to each State for distribution of these funds within their state.
The village is eligible to receive $3,163,893 through the Florida Department of Emergency Management in two payments. The funds must be used to cover the costs to respond to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits; to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality; for workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency; for government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency; or to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
These eligible use expenses must have been incurred between March 3, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2024.
The council also will hold public hearings to allow for comment prior to final adoption of the annual solid waste assessment of $455.65 per residential dwelling unit for 2021-22; a proposed stormwater assessment rate of $32; and the North Plantation Key wastewater improvements assessment and the North Plantation Key Supplemental assessment program to generate funds to pay debt incurred to fund construction of the North Plantation Key wastewater collection and treatment system.
There will be a public hearing on the final adoption of the Woods Corner Annual Assessment Resolution, and assessment roll for 2021-22 will be heard to be collected and used to for the construction of the North Plantation Key wastewater collection and treatment system, which too would service the Woods Corner Assessment Area.
Also scheduled is a public hearing on the final adoption of the Annual Assessment Resolution and assessment roll for the 2021-22 Phase I and Phase II Wastewater Collection and Treatment Facilities.
For more information, visit islamorada.fl.us.