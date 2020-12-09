ISLAMORADA — COVID-19 testing startup Curative is offering walk-up testing daily through Monday, Dec. 14, at Founders Parks from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more than 500 tests per day available to the public.
Curative offers an oral-fluid swab testing — an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. The self-collected oral fluid swab involves having the person cough, swab the inside of their cheeks and the roof of mouth. The patient seals their test and returns it to a medical professional.
Lab results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24 to 48 hours. Testing is available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at curative.com.
No health insurance coverage is necessary for the test.