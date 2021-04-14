KEY LARGO — Marrvelous Pet Rescues is hosting a free heartworm testing clinic and offering free prevention before mosquito season officially begins.
“We want to make sure that your beloved animals do not lapse in their heartworm care and prevention,” the nonprofit said in a statement.
Heartworms are transmitted by mosquitoes particularly during summer months in South Florida.
The heartworm testing clinic is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Bring your dog for a test and if negative, Marrvelous Pet Rescues will dispense six months of heartworm prevention.
Register by calling 305-453-1315 or filling out the form at mprescues.org/ppp-pet-protection-program.
The event is sponsored by Dr. Robert Prošek’s Florida Vet Cardiology & Mobile Pet Doctors with Dr. Micheal Claudio.