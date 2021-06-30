ISLAMORADA — In response to requests from residents to use the village’s free shuttle service to get to medical appointments and a nearby shopping center, the village has now expanded Freebee’s routes to serve three specific locations at the south end of Tavernier.
The locations are Tavernier Town Center, Mariners Hospital and the Good Health Clinic. The expanded service is being provided by Freebee at no additional cost to the village, according to village officials.
All rides must either begin or end in Islamorada. Rides that both begin and end north of the Tavernier Creek Bridge are not allowed.