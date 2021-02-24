UPPER KEYS — Donations to a new granting fund established at the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, to support nonprofits for community needs and to benefit residents in Key Largo, Islamorada and Tavernier.
Contributions to the Upper Keys Future Fund will be matched up to $25,000 by CFFK, which could provide as much as $50,000 or more in total grants to nonprofits based in and serving the Upper Keys communities. Money from the fund will be channeled directly to local nonprofits through an open grant process. A new Upper Keys Advisory Council is being appointed to help identify needs and potential grantees and provide input into the grant review.
“If you’ve ever wondered what you can do to make a difference, here is your opportunity,” said Laura Lietaert, CFFK board member and chair of the Upper Keys Advisory Council for CFFK. “All our generous donors who support the fund will double the impact of their gifts, help as many people as possible and positively enhance the future for our Upper Keys residents and community.”
Funding will support projects in health and human services, arts and culture, environment, education and more. Application information and deadlines will be announced later this year.
All gifts to the Upper Keys Future Fund are fully tax deductible and can be made online at cffk.org/upperkeys.
In addition, the Community Foundation recently created a new granting fund to serve Middle Keys communities. Donations to the Middle Keys Future Fund will also be matched 1-to-1 by CFFK up to $25,000, for a total grant pool as much as $50,000 or more to nonprofits based in and serving Marathon and other Middle Keys communities. Tax deductible contributions to this fund can be made at cffk.org/middlekeys.
More information on all funds is available at cffk.org or by calling 305-292-1502.