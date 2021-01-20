KEY LARGO — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the death of two manatees following a boat strike on Jan. 9.
Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder Stranding Coordinator Steve McCulloch received a request that day from the FWC to be on the lookout for a severely injured manatee near Grouper Creek after witnesses reported a fast-moving boat had struck a manatee, and possibly a mother-calf pair. The boat operator failed to remain on scene and immediately fled the area, witnesses said.
The witnesses provided video, images and a location to FWC to assist responders.
DPMMR responders made an extensive search of the area, which included Tarpon Basin, Dusenbury and Grouper creeks, but were unable to locate a manatee until Jan. 11. The carcass of an adult female with severe blunt trauma was recovered. The following day, a second dead manatee was located on the northwest side of Grouper Creek.
To report any marine animal in distress, notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Wildlife hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC.