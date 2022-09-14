ISLAMORADA — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer rescued one of the rarest endangered sea turtles found in Florida Keys waters.

FWC Officer Pablo Ruiz rescued a leatherback sea turtle off Islamorada last week. At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Ruiz was on duty in a marked vessel patrolling further offshore than normal due to calm seas as he passed Alligator Reef in about 150 feet of water, FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said.

tohara@keysnews.com