ISLAMORADA — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer rescued one of the rarest endangered sea turtles found in Florida Keys waters.
FWC Officer Pablo Ruiz rescued a leatherback sea turtle off Islamorada last week. At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Ruiz was on duty in a marked vessel patrolling further offshore than normal due to calm seas as he passed Alligator Reef in about 150 feet of water, FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said.
Ruiz noticed a commercial lobster trap buoy bobbing up and down in the water, completely submerging and reappearing again, Rafter said. As he approached the buoy, Ruiz saw a large black shape under the buoy and identified the shape as a leatherback turtle weighing about 350 pounds, Rafter said.
The turtle appeared to have “its neck and front flippers entangled in the trap line,” Rafter said. Ruiz grabbed the line and tried multiple times without success to unravel the leatherback while it was resting at the surface.
The leatherback turtle would power away from the officer making the line tighter and the situation worse. Ruiz called a commercial fisherman contact and gave the lobsterman the trap number and buoy color of the trap line the turtle was entangled in. The lobsterman knew the owner of the traps and contacted him. The lobsterman gave Ruiz permission to cut the line, said Rafter, who was also a third generation commercial fishermen.
“Do whatever you have to do to get the leatherback free,” the fisherman told Ruiz. The lobsterman asked the officer to make a note of the coordinates and stated the trap was part a trawl line and that he’d still be able to recover the trap even with the buoy line being cut.
“I knew I had to do what I had to do to save this turtle’s life,” Ruiz said. “It had rope wrapped around its neck and front flipper like five or six times. He would have suffocated if I did not help it.”
Ruiz only had to make a few cuts in the trap line and the leatherback was free of all entanglements, he said. The turtle stayed at the surface for a few moments, took a breath, submerged and swam off.
The leatherback sea turtle is the largest turtle in the world, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The turtle is the only species of sea turtle that lacks scales and a hard shell. They are named for their tough, rubbery skin and have existed in their current form since the age of the dinosaurs.
Leatherbacks are highly migratory, some swimming more than 10,000 miles a year between nesting and foraging grounds. They are also accomplished divers with the deepest recorded dive reaching nearly 4,000 feet — deeper than most marine mammals, according to NOAA.
The leatherback turtle has the widest global distribution of any reptile, with nesting mainly on tropical or subtropical beaches. Once prevalent in every ocean except the Arctic and Antarctic, the leatherback population is rapidly declining in many parts of the world.
They face threats on both nesting beaches and in the marine environment. The greatest of these threats worldwide are incidental capture in fishing gear, hunting of turtles and collection of eggs for human consumption, according to NOAA.
The leatherback sea turtle is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
It is estimated that the global population has declined 40% over the past three generations. Leatherback nesting in Malaysia has essentially disappeared, declining from about 10,000 nests in 1953 to only one or two nests per year since 2003.
In the northwest Atlantic, leatherback nesting is increasing, but there have been significant decreases in recent years at numerous locations, including on the Atlantic coast of Florida, which is one of the main nesting areas in the continental United States.