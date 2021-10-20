KEY WEST — Thomas Grady, the chairman of the state Board of Education, surrendered on a federal charge of obstructing navigable waterways Oct. 8 and was arraigned the same day, receiving a bond set at $50,000 on the misdemeanor count.
The bond came with the conditions that he report to probation officials as directed, that he does not attempt to obtain a passport or travel documents, and that he notify probation within 24 hours if he plans to travel within the continental U.S.
Grady entered a plea of not guilty. He is being represented by Margot Moss of the Miami-based criminal defense firm, Markus/Moss.
Presiding U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana S. Snow also filed an order to keep pretrial matters moving in the case and prevent undue delay.
“Routine filing of ‘boilerplate’ motions covered by the Standing Discovery Order, as well as repeated failure to timely provide discovery has substantially contributed to the backlog of criminal cases in this District. Accordingly, all counsel are hereby advised that this Court will recommend the imposition of sanctions against attorneys who persist in these practices,” the order reads.
A trial date of Nov. 22 has been set in Key West.
Grady is a financial attorney based in Naples at his firm called GradyLaw. He is well known in the circles of GOP politics in Florida, having served a term as a state representative and having held positions in state agencies. He was first appointed to the Florida Board of Education by Gov. Rick Scott in 2015. On the board, he has supported some of the more controversial policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, such as banning “critical race theory” and mask mandates in schools.
Grady was charged in the federal Southern District of Florida on a single count of obstructing navigable waterways, with a maximum sentence of one year in prison. The charges stem from work alleged to have taken place in April 2017 at an Islamorada property on the Old Highway he owned at the time.
His attorney maintains that Grady had the proper permits to make alterations to the waterfront property.
Public records show that Grady did at one time have permits for boat basin and channel maintenance from the village of Islamorada, state Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages such waterways.
After excavated material was found on his property, a stop work order was issued by the village in January 2017, which Grady defied, and a code case was opened after his contractors continued to do heavy construction, public records show.
Grady communicated to the village that he had obtained the proper permits in 2015 and village officials decided pursuing action against Grady was a moot point.