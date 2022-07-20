ISLAMORADA — A man and woman were arrested last Thursday on multiple gun and drug charges after fleeing from a deputy on U.S. 1, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Devon Percius Caswell, 30, of Leesburg, Florida, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, evidence tampering, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tamica Michelle Smith, 38, of Summerfield, Florida, was charged with fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident began at approximately 11:44 p.m. near mile marker 78 when a northbound red Ford traveling 82 mph in a 45 mph zone failed to stop during an attempted traffic stop, reports say. The vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph, but eventually stopped whereupon the driver and passenger could be seen switching seats, reports say. The Ford then took off again, and a black bag was thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle then turned into the parking lot for the fire station at 81500 Overseas Highway.
Deputies found the car in the rear parking lot behind a shipping container. Both occupants — later identified as Caswell and Smith — were ordered out of the car at gunpoint. Smith was the driver.
A loaded magazine for a .45-caliber handgun was found on the ground outside near the passenger door and marijuana cigarettes were in clear view inside the vehicle, reports say.
Deputies reported finding the following inside the vehicle or near it: a .45-caliber handgun, a loaded .32-caliber handgun, a magazine for a .32-caliber handgun and case for the same, .45-caliber and .32-caliber ammunition, a digital scale, pipes and assorted drug paraphernalia, and additional amounts of marijuana, such as candies.
Found inside the discarded black bag was a baggie containing a white substance that field-tested positive for opiates as well as grinders and other paraphernalia