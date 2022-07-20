ISLAMORADA — A man and woman were arrested last Thursday on multiple gun and drug charges after fleeing from a deputy on U.S. 1, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Devon Percius Caswell, 30, of Leesburg, Florida, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, evidence tampering, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.