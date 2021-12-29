ISLAMORADA — Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys has announced details for the development of nine new affordable housing units on Gardenia Avenue. The village of Islamorada granted the land to the nonprofit homebuilder at its Nov. 18 meeting.
“We are excited to get this project going,” said Lindsay Fast, executive director of the Habitat affiliate. “It will be our second largest project to date, second of course to the 16-unit project that was completed in January 2020 on Windley Key. We are thrilled to help nine new families achieve the American dream of homeownership in 2023.”
This grant followed the village’s Achievable Housing Citizens Advisory Committee’s recommendation for the multi-unit development after it completed a qualification process in July 2021 for the two properties located on Gardenia Avenue. In August, the Village’s Council unanimously approved Habitiat for development of nine units and subsequently granted the land to it as well.
The preliminary schedule is to begin construction in early 2022, with anticipated completion of the nine-unit project by the spring of 2023. Seven of the nine units are single family homes, and the remaining two are duplex style. Each of the nine will be a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with roughly 1,100 square feet of living space.
“We are always accepting applications, even though all of our existing homes are filled at this time. We will begin accepting applications for this particular project in mid to late 2022,” Fast said