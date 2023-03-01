PLANTATION KEY — A groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 23 celebrated affordable/workforce housing progress in Islamorada.
Lindsay Fast, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in the Upper Keys, said the nine-unit development is the second largest built by the Habitat affiliate. The seven single-family homes and a duplex each will have three bedrooms and two baths. The 1,100- to 1,200-square-foot units will be elevated to allow parking cars underneath. Named “Gardenia Place,” the homes are adjacent to Plantation Key School at 292 Gardenia Street.
Fast said Habitat has obtained building permits from the village of Islamorada. By contract, it has 18 months to complete the project.
In July 2021, Habitat for Humanity was one of two respondents to the village’s request for qualifications to build such housing on village-owned property. Habitat had proposed development of two properties on the same street but separated by a few lots. Gorman, a development company, additionally responded with interest and was awarded the work for the second development of four village-owned lots, as endorsed at the time by the village’s Achievable Housing Citizens Advisory Committee.
If Gorman determines it does not wish to build the other affordable units, Habitat has expressed interest in proceeding with building housing on that property as well.
All units are to be deed-restricted in perpetuity as affordable housing.
On Nov. 18, 2021, the Islamorada Village Council approved the donation of five village-owned lots, valued at about $882,000, to Habitat for Humanity to build the affordable housing units at Gardenia Place. It is a 99-year lease agreement.
On hand at the groundbreaking were Habitat board president Dave Helwig, and directors Richard Engel, Susan Latham and Chris Trentine, as well as additional supporters.
Trentine’s construction company, CBT, a partner with Habitat for eight years, is building the units. Mike Miller is the project manager. He also was the project manager at Habitat’s Windley Point development, which has 12 units.
Trentine is proud of his company and its commitment to Habitat. “These homes withstand hurricanes,” he said.
Publix Charities is a partial home sponsor with a $50,000 donation. Additional sponsors are sought.
The community is invited to a cocktail party set for March 10 to support construction as well as Habitat’s future projects.
Applicants interested in the housing have to qualify based on criteria of need, ability to pay and sweat equity and should look for the opportunity in late summer. Applicants must be in the 50-80% range of area median income. As well, applicants are expected to put in 250-350 hours of “sweat equity.” For details on qualifying or for more information about the cocktail party fundraiser, visit habitatupperkeys.org.