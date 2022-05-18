PLANTATION KEY — Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys has been granted the certificate of occupancy from the village of Islamorada for a four-unit project at mile marker 88.6, bayside. The official dedication is planned for 4-6 p.m. May 20.
Patti Stanley, long-time Islamorada resident and Habitat supporter, was instrumental in the donation of the land for this project. In honor of her late husband, the home-building affiliate will name the property “Esslinger Heights.”
“We are thrilled to be able to honor John Esslinger’s legacy in this manner,” said Lindsay Fast, Habitat executive director. “This is all made possible because of our partnership with contractor CBT Construction and numerous local subcontractors, including Rodz Plumbing, A2Z, Gentes Electric, David Cox Plastering, Brian’s Property Maintenance, JA LaRocco and All Keys Concrete, to name a few.”
Including these four new units, the Upper Keys Habitat affiliate has completed 20 new affordable homes in Islamorada in the last year and a half.
The public is welcome to attend the dedication ceremony.
The Esslinger Heights property consists of two single-family homes and an up/down duplex. Each is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom stilted unit. Two of the four units have prospective homeowners.