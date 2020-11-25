TAVERNIER — The Monroe County Commission has agreed to an expedited process to refurbish and re-sod the ballfields at Harry Harris Park.
The intention is to start the process as soon as possible to coincide with the completion of the work being done currently at the ballfields at Key Largo Community Park, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood. Due to conditions of the Harry Harris fields, parents from local leagues asked that those fields also be done. The plan is to open the Harry Harris Park’s fields by the beginning of baseball season starting on Feb. 1. Work is expected to start in late December.
The two ballfields located at Key Largo Community Park, 500 St. Croix Place, are currently closed through at least mid-December while the fields are refurbished and until the sod has time to establish. A reopening date will be announced for Key Largo Community Park fields with the tentative plan to have them reopened by January with no delays to the beginning of T-ball and baseball season.