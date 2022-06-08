ISLAMORADA — The village provides four opportunities each year for residents to dispose of household hazardous waste at no cost. The drop-off days are generally scheduled for the second consecutive Friday and Saturday of March, June, September and December.
From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, Islamorada residents may take household hazardous waste to a drop-off location at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside. The location will be set up near the south park entrance behind the Administrative Center parking lot where an attendant will sort items for proper disposal.
Household waste materials include used non-contaminated oils, antifreeze, bottles or cans of flammable liquid fuel and chlorine bottles, liquid poison, flammable solids, aerosol, corrosive materials, liquid or solid oxidizers, pesticides or herbicides, cyanides or sulfides, dry cell alkaline batteries, lead acid batteries, latex paints, pcb liquids, bcb ballasts, non-regulated soaps, polishes and similar materials, contaminated oil solvents, oil-based paints and thinners, and tires off the rim that do not exceed a light duty SUV. Computer, electronic and lighting waste from your home is accepted throughout the year and will also be accepted during this event.