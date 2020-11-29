ISLAMORADA — Two newlyweds from North Carolina were killed in a head-on car crash last Wednesday night while visiting the Florida Keys on their honeymoon.
The deceased are NASCAR pit crew member William “Rowdy” Harrell, 30, and his wife, Blakley, 23. They had just married on Saturday.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Harrell’s Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 near mile marker 76 at 9:40 p.m. when it crossed the center line into oncoming southbound traffic.
The 62-year-old driver of a Ford F250 tried to avoid the Corolla by moving onto the shoulder, but the two vehicles still collided. The Harrells died on the scene.
The truck driver was taken to Mariners Hospital with minor injuries, while his two passengers, a 62-year-old woman and a 58-year-old woman, were flown to Miami trauma centers with serious injuries.
Harrell was a pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports for the last eight seasons, most recently with the No. 88 NASCAR Cup Series team of driver Alex Bowman, according to a statement issued by Hendrick Motorsports. He was also a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion pit crew member with JR Motorsports.
“Our entire team is absolutely devastated at the loss of Rowdy and Blakley,” said Greg Ives, who was Harrell’s crew chief for the past six seasons.
“They were such positive, giving and passionate people who could not have been a more perfect match. Rowdy had an energetic and infectious personality. He was the heart and soul of our team and always kept us motivated, no matter the circumstance. Rowdy shared his love with the people around him and was loved in return. Although he will be greatly missed, his memory will continue to inspire us always. Our prayers are with Rowdy, Blakley and their wonderful family.”
Before his NASCAR career, Harrell won three national championships as a walk-on middle linebacker for the University of Alabama football team. The native of Moundville, Ala., held a degree in human performance and exercise science from the school.