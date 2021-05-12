TAVERNIER — Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 will host health screenings by Life Line Screening on June 17 at 92600 Overseas Highway.
Screenings can check for plaque buildup in arteries, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density, kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Package pricing starts at $149; consultants will work with attendees to create a package based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Advance registration is required.
Schedule a vaccine
MONROE COUNTY — Floridians may visit myvaccine.fl.gov to scheduled an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at a state-supported site.
One may also call 833-540-2032 to register and schedule a vaccination appointment. For TTY assistance, call 833-476-1038.
At this time, state-supported sites in Monroe County are administering the Moderna vaccine.