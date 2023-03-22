TAVERNIER — Jerry Wilkinson had the knowledge and charisma to do re-enactments of early history-making Florida Keys personalities such as Henry Flagler, Zane Grey, Dr. Henry Perrine, William Matheson and John James Audubon. Anyone who saw Wilkinson act, often donning his top hat and long coat, was treated to living history presentations that were as educational as they were enjoyable.

News of Wilkinson passing away March 17 at age 94 leaves a void in Florida Keys history keepers; yet, both he and Irving Eyster of the Matecumbe Historical Trust, who died in February 2014, assembled copious written documents, photos, historic artifacts and videos that share the importance and appreciation of Keys history with the public.

