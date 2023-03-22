TAVERNIER — Jerry Wilkinson had the knowledge and charisma to do re-enactments of early history-making Florida Keys personalities such as Henry Flagler, Zane Grey, Dr. Henry Perrine, William Matheson and John James Audubon. Anyone who saw Wilkinson act, often donning his top hat and long coat, was treated to living history presentations that were as educational as they were enjoyable.
News of Wilkinson passing away March 17 at age 94 leaves a void in Florida Keys history keepers; yet, both he and Irving Eyster of the Matecumbe Historical Trust, who died in February 2014, assembled copious written documents, photos, historic artifacts and videos that share the importance and appreciation of Keys history with the public.
Wilkinson left behind his image and voice through a documentary film, “Adventures in History: One Man’s Quest to Save the History of the Florida Keys,” which aired Dec. 3, 2021 at the College of the Florida Keys in Key Largo. He also wrote his own biography in 2005 and most recently penned “Historic Lighthouses of the Florida Keys” with co-author Laura Albritton, the producer of his documentary. Among his legacies is his service as president of the Historical Preservation Society of the Upper Keys since about 1990. HPSUK still gives free historic presentations at Upper Keys venues.
Born in 1928, Wilkinson journeyed to Key West in 1947 and joined the U.S. Air Force. After 23 years, he retired and later moved to Tavernier. There, he met a longtime resident named Katharine “K” Wilkinson (no relation), who was president of the Upper Keys Historical Preservation Society. Jerry began driving her to the meetings.
“Next thing I knew, I was the president of it. And I still am. I haven’t given it up,” Wilkinson said in the documentary film’s press release.
Wilkinson traveled extensively to research Florida Keys history.
His passion for local history began, he said, when he was invited by David Whitney, founder of the Florida Keys Free Press (originally the Islamorada Free Press) in 1987, to write an article about the former Planter community, where K Wilkinson first lived in 1934.
When Jerry went to research the article, he was unable to find much historical information at the Upper Keys libraries, so he drove to Key West to photocopy articles to bring back up.
“I just thought having to go to Key West to write an article on Keys history is ridiculous,” he said in 2021.
After a while, he had a vertical file of Keys historical information. He finished his article, which ran in one of the Free Press’ early editions, “and it just went from there.”
Through his commitment, Wilkinson amassed at least 7,500 historical photos of the Keys, along with documents and news clippings. He donated his collection to the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada, which is accessible to the public in the Jerry Wilkinson Research Library.
Wilkinson’s autobiography said he was born Jerry Sparkman Wilkinson as a fourth generation Floridian and raised on a farm in Winston, just west of Lakeland.
Wilkinson’s father died when he was just 16. He quit high school, moved to Jacksonville where he worked as a welder and then “operated a portable roller skating rink, moving it to many towns throughout Florida,” he wrote. “[I] moved to Key West after the second hurricane of 1947, [and] joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in April 1948,” which became the Air Force. He worked in various positions with the Air Force for 24 years.
“Upon retirement, [I] operated several automatic full-service car washes in the Miami area until the primary property was taken for the construction of the South Miami metro rail station [through eminent domain in 1978]. [I] met and married Mary Lou Pierce of Coral Gables while in Miami.”
In 1988, the couple purchased a 1958 oceanside fixer-upper house next to Harry Harris Park in Tavernier. Living in the outskirts of the old Key Largo 1880 community of Planter, he became involved in trying to preserve a portion of the community from demolition and new construction.
In 1999, Wilkinson studied the computer language “html” and produced the website, www.keyshistory.org, an online “reading room” of local history. Through documentaries, the website, books and his historical collection in the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center, Wilkinson has forever secured a place in the Keys history he loved.