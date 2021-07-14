ISLAMORADA — A Homestead couple was arrested Saturday, July 3, after allegedly attacking two deputies at an Islamorada bar.
Floyd Leach, 52, and Rebecca Leach, 48, were both charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged melee began when Detective Ignacio Molina and Deputy Amie Szymanski went to break up a 1 a.m. fight at the Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill, reports say.
One the men involved in the fight, Floyd Leach, grabbed Molina from behind and placed him in a choke hold, reports say.
Floyd Leach began striking Molina in the face, before Molina took Floyd Leach to the ground, reports say.
Molina and Szymanski were placing Floyd Leach in handcuffs when Rebecca Leach kicked Szymanski in the head and Molina in the hand, reports say.
Molina and Szymanski then placed Rebecca Leach in custody.
Molina suffered bruises to his face, reports say. There were no other injuries reported.