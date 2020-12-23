ISLAMORADA — A 21-year-old Homestead man was charged last week with a 2017 vehicle burglary in which nearly $3,000 in cash was stolen.
Eric St. Clair Howard was charged with burglary, larceny and operating a vehicle with no valid license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was called to the 200 block of East Carroll Street in Islamorada in November 2017 regarding a vehicle burglary in which someone smashed a window of a locked Kia and stole $2,700 in cash inside. Blood samples were collected at the scene. A witness reported seeing a young man looking into the vehicle, but didn’t think anything was suspicious.
Detectives received notification in March 2018 from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that DNA taken from the blood samples matched Howard. Warrants were issued for Howard’s arrest shortly thereafter but he could not be found.
Deputy Joel Torres performed a traffic stop at 6 a.m. last Thursday on U.S. 1 near mile marker 102 and identified Howard as the driver. Howard was taken to jail.