Garcia Gomez
KEY LARGO — A 65-year-old Homestead man was arrested Friday on drug charges following a traffic stop on U.S. 1.
Jose Antonio Garcia Gomez was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of pills without a prescription, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Gomez was stopped near mile marker 103 at 6:41 p.m. for not wearing a seat belt. K9 Mako alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, reports say.
Approximately 1.8 ounces of cocaine was found in the vehicle as well as 11 Adderall pills, reports say.
