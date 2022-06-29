FLORIDA KEYS — A 38-year-old Homestead man on probation and wearing an ankle monitor was arrested Saturday, June 18, after allegedly fleeing from deputies on U.S. 1.
Lazaro Enrique Garcia was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, hit and run, resisting arrest and several traffic offenses, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. when the sheriff’s office was notified of a reckless driver in a white Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound on U.S. 1 near mile marker 100. The truck was reportedly involved in two previous crashes and was driving on the shoulder and sidewalk, nearly striking additional vehicles and pedestrians.
Deputies observed the truck to be traveling at speeds greater than 80 mph as the driver, later identified as Garcia, refused to stop multiple times, reports say. Deputies terminated their pursuit due to public safety concerns.
The truck’s tires were spiked at mile marker 63 and again at mile marker 61, but Garcia continued to flee reaching speeds of 100 mph without a tire, before finally stopping at mile marker 59 where he was taken into custody, reports say.
Garcia was wearing an ankle monitor that was ringing at the time of his arrest. He said he was on house arrest in Homestead, reports say.