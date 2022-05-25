UPPER KEYS — American Legion Post 145 in Islamorada will observe National Poppy Day on Friday, May 28, with a gathering from 9 a.m. to noon at the Florida Keys Memorial hurricane monument, mile marker 81.8.
The American Legion brought National Poppy Day to the United States by asking Congress to designate it as the Friday before Memorial Day. On Friday, the Islamorada post will distribute free poppies to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn the nation’s uniform.
Attendees can meet and talk to local veterans and view a display of military equipment, including a M-37 weapons carrier, during the event.
On Monday, May 30, the Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. at the hurricane monument.
Barbara Edgar, president of the Matecumbe Historical Trust, will make the introductory welcome presentation followed by the invocation, presentation of colors, the Star-Spangled Banner, and guest speakers State Rep. Jim Mooney, Monroe County Mayor David Rice and Islamorada Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal.
The laying of memorial wreaths will be followed by Taps, America the Beautiful, God Bless the USA and a benediction.
Also on Monday, the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m.
The observance will feature the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard, the Keys Community Concert Band, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office bagpiper, a Memorial Day tribute video and a keynote address by a Gold Star father.
All in attendance will receive a Wounded Warrior Poppy.