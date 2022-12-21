Jean
Luis
KEY LARGO — Two resort housekeepers were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after allegedly stabbing and cutting each other with knives during an argument.
Clodine Jean, 37, and Ketlove Luis, 26, both from Homestead, were charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
No life-threatening-injuries were reported.
Deputies were called to the Rock Reef Resort in Key Largo at approximately 9:48 a.m. regarding a fight.
The women were arguing about work when Luis allegedly cut Jean’s arm and Jean allegedly cuts Luis’ waist and arm.
Both women were treated at Mariners Hospital and then taken to jail.
