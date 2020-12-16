ISLAMORADA — Awarding residential building permits for the fourth quarter and planning for allocations for 2021 are among the tasks the Islamorada Village Council will tackle during Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting.
The council will also consider authorizing Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett to move forward with purchasing property at 146 Sunshine Boulevard for parks and recreation purposes using impact fees or grant funds.
Council appointments to various committees, a discussion on filling the village manager vacancy, an update on the pedestrian bridge at Founders Park, and discussions on allowing accessory dwelling units to serve as affordable housing and conducting an inventory of vacant land in the village are also on tap.
The public can watch the meeting on Comcast channel 77 or streamed live on the village website. To participate via Zoom, dial 301-715-8592 and enter webinar ID 911-0656-4166.
For more information, call 305-664-6448.