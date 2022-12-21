ISLAMORADA — Skeletal remains found near mile marker 77 earlier this year have been identified as those of Islamorada resident Mark J. Miller who went missing at the age of 46 almost three years ago.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives sent dental and DNA records of those remains found in a wooded area south of U.S. 1 by iguana hunters on April 9 to a forensics lab in Miami-Dade County, which confirmed they belonged to Miller.