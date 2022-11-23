Runners cross the Jewfish Creek Bridge on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Upper Keys. The event attracted about 350 competitors in the 5K race.
BOB CARE/Contributed
Runners cross the Jewfish Creek Bridge on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Upper Keys.
In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, runners pass under a large American flag after starting the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Key Largo. Anthony Pallaria, 37, of Islamorada won the overall 5K with a time of 19 minutes and 25.06 seconds, while Tavernier resident Anastassia Webb, 41, won the overall Women’s Division in 21:35.67.
KEY LARGO — A field of nearly 350 runners competed during the annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run on Nov 12.
Racers running and walking in several 5K divisions crossed the 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge. Participants ranged from 8 to 77 years of age and represented Ireland, Germany, England and the United States, including Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Georgia, Minnesota and Oregon, according to organizers.
Anthony Pallaria, 37, of Islamorada, won the overall 5K with a time of 19 minutes and 25.06 seconds. Tavernier resident Anastassia Webb, 41, won the overall Women’s Division in 21:35.67.
Ireland’s Cian Kennedy, 48, won the Men’s Masters Division with a time of 22:27.61. Women’s Masters Division winner Terri Swanson, 63, from Marathon, posted a time of 25:59.79.