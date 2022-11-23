KEY LARGO — A field of nearly 350 runners competed during the annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run on Nov 12.

Racers running and walking in several 5K divisions crossed the 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge. Participants ranged from 8 to 77 years of age and represented Ireland, Germany, England and the United States, including Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Georgia, Minnesota and Oregon, according to organizers.